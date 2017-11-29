'Recruits' learn ropes at Comanche Nation Police Academy

Several newly aware citizens have a better understanding of the lives and duties of tribal law enforcement.

One short of 20 new recruits graduated the Comanche Nation Police Department's Citizens Police Academy (CPA) during a Tuesday night ceremony/celebration at Billingsley Ford, 8202 Quanah Parker Trailway. The event, catered by Los Tres Amigos, celebrated an eight-week journey for the cadets. It's the fifth academy put on by the department.

The CPA is designed to give people an overview of the Comanche Nation's law enforcement program and open up a two-way street of communication between cops and citizens, according to Police Chief Vernon Griffin. The students began the academy Oct. 3 and met for two-hour sessions over the past weeks.

"The Citizen Police Academy's slogan 'Community Partnership through Awareness' is more than just a slogan," Griffin said, "it is the future of policing."

"We're not an island isolated," he said of tribal members and law enforcement.

Information provided the cadets included details about: police patrol, narcotics, firearms, officer safety, police canine, Crime Stoppers, casino security, community policing, use of force, crime scene investigation and criminal investigation. Classes included lectures, videos, tours and hands-on training and most students participated in a ride-along with a police officer.

This session's graduates: Cheryl L. Turner, process server; Jared Ellis, Comanche Nation Court Administrator; Betty J. Goerke, Love's shift leader; Robyn Pearson, Love's general manager; Daviaann Connywerdy, transportation dispatcher; Cassie Magana, security officer; Lori Gooday Ware; Miranda Hoahwah, Comanche Nation Maintenance; Kay Jones, housewife; Billie Anderson, Enrollment Tech; Robin L. Isom; Sallie Nahno-Kerchee, Goodyear Tire & Rubber; Caitlin Gilbert, Red River Casino employee; Tim Turner; Adolf Farias, Comanche Nation Gaming Surveillance; Frances McCarthy, Comanche Red River Casino cage/cashier; Sandra Scott, Love's restaurant manager; Ursula Pomoreah, Transit dispatcher; Cletus Poolaw, Comanche Nation Gaming security guard.

The chief said his department has 25 positions. One, a new K-9 officer, will begin duty on Dec. 11. Griffin said that three applicants are being interviewed Thursday and, if all pass through, would fill the department.