Reading a novel while driving: Tales from the Highway Patrol

TULSA When you're a trooper sidelined because of a limit on patrol mileage, there's idle time to reflect on memorable moments in your career with reporters who are tagging along.

The audacity or less diplomatically, the stupidity some drivers display is mind numbing. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jamie Guinn recalls driving on U.S. 75 in Tulsa and witnessing a breathtaking display of absurdity, the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2jIXHz4 ) reported.

"I look over and, I kid you not, I see a man reading a novel. Like, he's literally looking down reading this book," Guinn said, demonstrating using two hands to hold open a book in front of the steering wheel. "I'm like, is this dude for real? I've seen some stuff now, but I've never seen that."

Intrigued by how zoned out the motorist was, Guinn cruised alongside of him in a marked patrol car with a light bar on top, no less for a mile or two before the driver saw him.

The driver sheepishly looked down, calmly closed the book and slowly lowered it, as if Guinn wouldn't notice.

"So I pull him over and I get up there, and I'm like, `Sir, what is so interesting in that book that you would much rather keep your eyes off the road and read this book while you're driving down the road?'