Purple Heart Run raises hope, support for wounded warriors

Residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gathered around their north courtyard Tuesday to watch driver Nicholas Thom show what this year's Purple Heart Truck can do for wounded warriors fortunate enough to have one.

Thom, 28, is a former Marine Corps lance corporal now living in Haymarket, Va. His 2 years in service ended when he was severely injured on April 4, 2010, in Musa Qala, a town in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

"My unit was doing a three-day clearing operation through the city of Karamanda, and after we had conducted operations we were in a battalion circle. And while I was in a position I was engaged by a remote-detonated IED (improvised explosive device)," he explained.

He was actually the recipient of the first year's Purple Heart Truck in 2016.

"What we're trying to do here is, we're trying to start a tradition. We're trying to have each year's key recipient pass on to the next year's key recipient. That's the reason why I'm here," Thom said.

As noted by Bruce Dwyer of Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart during a brief ceremony, the Purple Heart Truck Run is an 8,500-mile journey across America. Its theme is "Mobility Is Freedom."

Thom and his youngest brother, Alex, 26, likewise a former Marine lance corporal but now living in Pittsburgh, Pa., picked up this year's truck in Albuquerque, N.M. They drove it to its next stop in Amarillo, Texas, and then on to Lawton.

"We actually will be finishing up the last leg of the tour with the truck," Nicholas Thom said. "We're going to Broken Arrow, and then after that we're going to Missouri. After Missouri we're going to Little Rock, Ark., and then after that we're going to finish up at the Dallas Convention Center.

"There's actually going to be two key ceremonies, one in the city of Little Rock, Marshall's hometown, and then the actual key ceremony will be at the Dallas Convention Center," he said.

"Marshall" is Marine Corps Sgt. Marshall Kennedy, this year's recipient of the Purple Heart Truck. Kennedy lost both legs and suffered severe damage to his left arm in an IED attack in Afghanistan in 2011. He was selected after a nationwide search.

Nicholas Thom said his truck is specifically equipped to help severely injured veterans on the road.

"The idea is to give a better standard of life to veterans who probably do not have that based on the tools that they have now ... A lot of people don't understand that not having the ability to go somewhere, like take your kids to school or go to Walmart or something like that is a big deal. A gift like that for a person like Marshall or myself is definitely a game-changer," Nicholas Thom said.