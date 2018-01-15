Public safety facility put under council scrutiny today

The City Council and one of its study committees will meet today as they work toward a decision that could cut the size of the new public safety facility.

The study committee, tasked by the council to analyze and make recommendations, will meet at 2 p.m. in what will be the fourth session its four members have held since last Wednesday. And recommendations that members are expected to make will be presented to the full council when that group meets at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

Study committee members were assigned last week by the council to analyze two proposals related to the public safety facility: downsize the city jail; and remove Central Fire Station and keep the station at its current location by renovating it at or near its downtown site. Those facilities, along with Lawton Police Department and municipal court, are to be located in the new $33.7 million public safety facility on Railroad Street. Design plans have been finished for months and Flintco, the contractor, began earthwork in November.

But council members who question the facility's composition said it is early enough in the construction process to change designs if the full council elected to remove the fire station and downsize the jail.

To date, Flintco only has an earth-moving permit. The firm cannot receive its building permits until the council changes the industrial zoning on the site because the I-3 Light Industrial District zoning on the north end of the 5-acre tract (where the fire station would be located) does not permit fire stations. A proposal on today's special council agenda would rezone the entire tract to P-4 Public Facilities District, which would allow all four proposed uses.