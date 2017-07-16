Prostitution sting nets pimp, marijuana

The old adage goes: "Pimpin' ain't easy."

Lawton police reminded a man and woman Friday night that it's also illegal.

LPD Detective Kimberly Morton reported the Special Operations Unit conducted a prostitution sting after identifying a familiar name on www.backpage.com, a website popular for the solicitation of prostitution. The woman was known from a prior investigation.

An undercover officer began texting the woman to the phone number posted to her ad. Through the messages, they agreed to trade money for sex, the report states. The detective went to the room at a hotel at 2202 U.S. 277 around 7:45 p.m. and met with the woman. Officers took the woman into custody and swept the room.

They smelled marijuana and found a burned joint in the ashtray. A large, wrapped condom was also on the bed. A small bag of marijuana was found in the woman's bra.

Officers saw a man sitting in the driver seat of a running car in the parking lot. Morton reported he was on his phone and had been since the woman opened the door.