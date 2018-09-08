You are here

Prison stabbing believed to be gang-related, inmate expected to survive

Thu, 08/09/2018 - 3:23am

Lawton police have released the report on a Monday night assault with stabbing of an inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility that, investigators said was gang-related.

George Haga, 37, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital shortly after the 9:40 p.m. assault at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. Police reported that his injuries were not life-threatening. Matt Elliott, Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) Public Information Manager, confirmed the information. He said that ODOC investigators are still looking into the incident. 

