Prison reports pot smuggling attempt

A 21-year-old Tulsa woman has been charged with smuggling marijuana into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Lyric N. Douglas was charged in Comanche County District Court with bringing contraband into a jail/penal institution.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Douglas was at the prison visiting an inmate around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 1 when a correctional officer notified police that a woman was being detained for bringing in contraband after the suspect was spotted by an employee by camera placing an object into an inmate's waistband. Approximately 24.3 grams of marijuana was found in the inmate's waistband, according to the affidavit, and correctional officers also searched Douglas' vehicle with her consent and found 2.8 grams of marijuana.