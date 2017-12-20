President, CEO of chamber resigns

Debra Welch, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, has resigned effective Jan. 5, the chamber announced Tuesday.

In a statement, chamber board Chairman Nathan Slate said "her letter is accepted with great appreciation for her service to the chamber and the community for over the past seven years."

"We wish Debra and her family best wishes in all their endeavors," he said.

Burch said she did not want to comment on her resignation at this time.

Burch was named president and CEO in August 2011 after serving as interim president since April 2011.