Pre-k enrollment begins for LPS

Lawton Public Schools pre-kindergarten enrollment will begin Monday for Freedom Elementary and May 9 for other district schools.

Freedom Elementary, 5720 Geronimo Road on Fort Sill, will accept enrollment packets from 4-6 p.m. Monday. Only those who live on Fort Sill or have an approval sheet from the Fort Sill Child Youth Services Offices may send their children to Freedom.

Enrollment for all other Lawton Public Schools pre-kindergarten sites will be May 9 -11, based on the school the child will attend. All enrollments for schools other than Freedom Elementary will be done at Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore, from8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from May 9 to May 11.

The following documentation must be provided at the time of enrollment in order to qualify:

• State-issued birth certificate; student must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017;

• Current and complete immunization record; visit www.lawtonps.org/enrollment13 for required vaccinations;

• Proof of residency a lease or mortgage statement or utility service bill. Anyone not living in his or her own residence must bring the host with residency proof.

The date to register a pre-kindergarten student at Douglass Learning Center between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is based on which schools service which areas in town. Students must attend the school near their homes or the Learning Tree Academy. Families living in any area who choose to enroll a pre-kindergartner at Learning Tree Academy may enroll on any day listed below. All programs are full-day classes.