Pot found growing in closet

Police arrested a man Thursday evening after discovering a secret inside the bedroom and closet of his apartment: he was growing marijuana plants.

A detective with the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit reported that detectives obtained a search warrant for an apartment in a complex on the northwest side of Lawton after the apartment's maintenance personnel told police they saw marijuana inside.

The report states detectives found 11 marijuana plants growing in pots inside a bedroom and closet of the apartment. Detectives also received an anonymous tip that the tenant was at his child's mother's house on the southeast side of town.

Inside the child's mother's house, officers saw the tenant and his child's mother along with marijuana and Ecstasy.

During an interview with police, the man admitted to police that he "rarely stays at the apartment and mostly uses it to grow marijuana," the report states.

The man was placed under arrest for cultivating marijuana, and he was booked into city jail. Police issued the woman a summons for marijuana possession.

Embezzlement reported

Lawton police made arrests following an embezzlement case involving a local employee and a prostitution sting on Thursday evening.

Sgt. Katherine Hull reported that an employee at a store on Quanah Parker Trailway was caught stealing money from the cash register and making charges to gift cards that the employee did not purchase.

At 1 p.m. a co-worker told Hull that the employee has taken funds from the store 12 times over the course of two weeks, the report states. The co-worker said the employee stole cash directly from the register and placed it in her pockets.