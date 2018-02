A section of Southwest 52nd Street is scheduled to be closed to all traffic today to allow City of Lawton crews to move a waterline.

The road will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic between Southwest 50th Street and Atom Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, but detour signs will be in place to direct drivers through the adjacent housing addition if necessary.