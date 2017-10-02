Police shooting kills man in Anadarko

A Wednesday afternoon police shooting in the Caddo County seat left a 34-year-old Anadarko man dead and two police officers on leave during the investigation.

Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles said through a statement that two of his officers are currently on leave following the shooting that left Henry James Hunter dead.

Police were called to an Anadarko home shortly before 5 p.m. on the report of a man causing a disturbance in the home in the Prairie Village area of Anadarko. It was reported the man was either fighting with or attempting to fight other people, Roles stated. Two uniformed Anadarko police officers responded and were confronted by a man as they approached. The man, later identified as Hunter, was armed with a knife, the police chief reported. A verbal exchange followed.

"Hunter advanced on the officers with the knife and at least one officer discharged his firearm striking Hunter," Roles said. "A knife was recovered at the scene."

Once at the local hospital, Hunter was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, Roles said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is performing a full and independent investigation of the incident.