Police seek woman in murder probe

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a woman charged with helping a man authorities believe may have shot and killed Abidemi Farotade, a former Cameron University student.

Tiquesha Q. Swearengin, 21, is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder, and the arrest warrant specifies a $100,000 bond in the case. Investigators believe Swearengin has information about the shooting death of 25-year-old Farotade, but she failed to return calls and messages from authorities, which prevents further prosecution of the shooting suspect, according to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court.

A witness told investigators that shortly before Farotade's death, Farotade told the witness that someone was coming to the apartment to see him. Investigators presented a photo of Swearengin to the witness, and the witness identified Swearengin as Farotade's visitor.

While Farotade and Swearengin were talking inside the apartment, Swearengin "either recieved or made a phone call and stepped outside," and Farotade followed her, the affidavit indicates. Ten minutes later, Farotade and Swearengin came back inside; then the witness heard knock at the door and saw Farotade answer the door. When Farotade answered the door, the witness heard a gunshot.

Investigators discovered that Swearengin called the man the believe may have shot Farotade outside 2601 SW H, Apt. 16, about 10 minutes before Lawton dispatch received the first 911 call. Farotade was found lying on the ground, gasping for air, according to a report filed by Officer James Vogt. Farotade suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and stopped breathing at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Farotade's death marked the third of five homicides in Lawton this year.