Police say sweepstakes deal may be money scam

Police are asking residents to take precautions against so-called sweepstakes deals that are not legitimate and are, in fact, scams.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the department's public information officer, said that legitimate sweepstakes offers do not require recipients to send money in order to obtain their winnings and that most such offers include a phone number to call for clarification or other issues.

One offer by an Arizona firm was sent by mail to a Lawton resident who was told she had won $734,950. However, she was informed that she would have to send a purchasing fee to the firm for $18 by cash, check or money order. The resident, in this case, did not respond and did want to bring such scams to the attention of the public.

"If you can find a phone number of the firm on the letter, call that number to verify it is legitimate," Jenkins said. "And if you didn't enter any sweepstakes, then don't trust the notification and ignore it."

Jenkins said people shouldn't send money for such offers as a condition for receiving the winnings.