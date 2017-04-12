Police probe potential city homicide

Lawton police are investigating a Monday morning death as potentially the city's seventh homicide of 2017.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are looking into the suspicious death of a man found shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1500 block Southwest Douglas Avenue, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the police department's information officer. The unidentified man was found outside a vacant home. Few details were available.

"Due to the suspicion of the cause of death of the male, the incident is being investigated as a homicide," Jenkins said.

Detectives processed the scene throughout the day and the state medical examiner collected the body for return to the Oklahoma City offices for identification and autopsy. A witness was also taken to the police station for interview, Jenkins said. More information will be released as it becomes available, he said.

If confirmed as a homicide, it would be Lawton's seventh for the year. Donald Miller was found shot death by a .380-caliber handgun around midnight Oct. 29 at a home at 2158 NW Lincoln.