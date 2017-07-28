Police personnel relocated

City of Lawton administrators said Friday the city has relocated all police personnel normally housed in the basement of Lawton Police Department as they prepare for efforts to clean up mold.

The initial assessment focused on three offices and a storage area, and an assessment done this week says air quality in other areas of the basement are within normal limits, city officials said.

The city outlined the problems earlier this week after the City Council voted Tuesday to approve a professional services agreement that would allow Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists to evaluate and remediate problems with mold found. That assessment was to focus on the entire basement and the heating/air conditioning ventilation system, City Manager Jerry Ihler and Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley said Tuesday.

The men said mold initially had been found on the ceiling of a storage area in the northwest corner of the basement, and as a result, administrators had relocated the employee whose office was closest to that storage area, was well as two police personnel in another office and the special operations team in a third nearby office. Those nine people moved July 20 represent about half of the people who work in the basement of Lawton Police Department, Police Chief James Smith said.

Thursday, in anticipation of remediation work, the city began relocating all employees from the basement and those relocations were completed Friday, Hadley said. Personnel were moved to spaces at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, Lawton City Hall and areas on the first floor of the police department.