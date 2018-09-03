You are here

Police investigate stabbing on city street

Fri, 03/09/2018 - 5:23am Vicky Smith

A Lawton man told police he was stabbed with a knife around 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was walking in the 2400 block of Northwest Bell Avenue.

Officer Nick Flores reported that the man said someone he didn't know robbed him at knifepoint, stabbing him twice in his left hand. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, Flores reported. The report did not include details about what was stolen, nor details about the physical description of the robber.

