Police to get update on mold

City of Lawton officials have scheduled a meeting Thursday to update police personnel about mold issues in the Lawton Police Department.

The notice came Tuesday after city administrators received a final report from Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists and began finalizing plans for remediation efforts. The firm was hired in July to evaluate and remediate problems with mold found in parts of the basement at the police department. About 18 personnel were moved from the basement and will be housed elsewhere until that remediation is finished, Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley said.

On Tuesday, city officials outlined the specific details of that remediation effort, which Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists proposed in its report, and said work will begin as soon as possible. While that firm will do the botanical treatment, contractors first will be hired to remove materials and rebuild damaged/contaminated areas.

Copies of the report will be provided to those who attend Thursday's meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue, city officials said.

The report said visual inspections showed mold damage in the analysis room, garage area, Crime Stoppers office, women's locker room, arms room and a storage room. Ceiling tiles in the hallway and some rooms showed water damage. Treatment means areas of mold and water damage will be cut out and replaced with appropriate materials before the botanical treatment is done.

The report also said air quality assessments of the women's locker room, arms room, evidence room and hallway meet national indoor quality standards.

Hadley said all personnel were removed from the basement to allow the remediation. In addition, officials have said the basement must be cleared of people for 12-24 hours after the botanical treatment.

City officials and the inspector noted possible sources of the mold and water damage in the basement area, to include flooding caused by heavy rains and sewer leaks caused by clogged toilets in the jail (which is on the top floor of the police department). The report also cited issues such as water on the floor, leaks and "an improperly sealed HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system."

In addition to the remediation work, the report recommended that the city eliminate sources of uncontrolled moisture, clean ductwork systems every two or three years and replace cardboard containers with plastic containers.

But city officials already have plans to abandon the building and tear it down when the police department and municipal jail are moved to the new public safety facility on Railroad Street. Construction on that project is expected to begin by the end of summer and take 18 months to two years to complete.