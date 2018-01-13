Police find meth in vehicle after pursuit ends in crash in city

Lawton police have released new details about Thursday's pursuit that ended shortly before 10 p.m. with a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Detective Brittany Schulte reported finding 18.7 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia including digital scales, syringes and the tip of a torch and a 9mm bullet in the pursued car.

The pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of South 11th Street and Summit Avenue after a detective told Schulte that a car was driving 42 mph in a 35 mph zone and straddling the lanes, the report states.

Schulte flashed her lights, but the car continued on, turning east onto Jefferson Avenue, then north onto Southwest 7th Street.

The driver continued to speed on, running six different stop signs at Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard, South 11th Street and G Avenue, Southwest 17th Street and F Avenue, Southwest 26th Street and Avenue I, Southwest 26th Street and J Avenue, and Southwest 38th Street and J Avenue.

Officer Kendra Denig reported that the pursuit came to an end with a crash at the intersection of 38th and Gore after the driver, heading northbound on 38th Street, sped through the red light and hit a westbound pickup truck causing it to roll over and two other vehicles.