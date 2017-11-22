Police confirm death of baby girl

Police have confirmed the death of a 5-month old whose father has been charged with child abuse.

Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins confirmed the death of Imara Wilson, who had been taken to a local hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive.

Denzel Wilson, 28, Lawton, is charged with child abuse by injury and remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

According to an affidavit filed Friday in Comanche County District Court, Wilson called 911 around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Child sufferedmassive trauma

A doctor told authorities the baby suffered a massive brain bleed, a collapsed lung and a hemothorax between the chest cavity, the affidavit states. Wilson told police he was "frustrated with the baby crying and was trying to figure out what was wrong," so he picked her up by the waist, and she began to shake violently with her hands up "'due to her own 'episode,'" according to the affidavit.