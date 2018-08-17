You are here

Players of new game can ‘own’ select areas of the Lawton area

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 3:47am Staff

Ever wanted to own a piece of Central Mall? How about Mount Scott? 

Ever wanted to take control of Gore Boulevard and break the traffic jam? Or have sole ownership of Cache Road?

Don't get your hopes up anytime soon, but you can claim the board versions of each location for as little as $90 in funny money with the newest board game to hit local store shelves, "Lawton*Opoly." The fast-dealing property trading game that everyone has come to love  or hate, depending on how long those family games lasted  has been given a local makeover, courtesy of Late for the Sky, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based board game company that creates customized "Monopoly" clones. 

