Plans advance to improve 52nd Street

The City of Lawton has launched the bidding process necessary to rebuild a southwest Lawton street, but not before the proposal drew criticism from the City Council.

It wasn't that council critics oppose the idea of rebuilding Southwest 52nd Street, but they want a more extensive project than the one on the books.

Action proposed Tuesday allowed the council to approve the plans and specifications on a project to rebuild Southwest 52nd Street into three lanes between West Gore Boulevard and the railroad tracks one-half mile south. Approving those plans means the project can be let for bids, potentially allowing a contractor to begin work by summer.

Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson admitted the road wasn't in his ward, but it is one he frequently travels and he said three lanes isn't enough for the traffic that segment of Southwest 52nd Street carries. Jackson said he believes the road should be rebuilt into five lanes, and Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells, noting the street is in his ward, said he agrees five lanes are warranted.

"But we'll gladly take three lanes," Wells said, explaining the estimated cost of the project is why city staff had the expansion work designed for three lanes instead of five.

Three lanes would allow one northbound and one southbound travel lane, with a center turning lane, the same concept used north of West Gore Boulevard on Northwest 53rd Street. Five lanes would allow two travel lanes in each direction with a center-turn lane.

Wells and City Manager Jerry Ihler said funding drove the decision. Ihler said the cost of a five-lane road would be about $6 million, compared to the $3 million to $3.5 million estimated for the three lanes. It also is the reason the city is rebuilding only the north half of that segment of Southwest 52nd Street, leaving the segment south of the railroad tracks in its two-lane configuration. City officials have said that concentrating on the deteriorating north half of the road would address the heaviest amount of traffic flow, generated by a housing addition and apartment complex on the east side of the road and elementary and high schools on the west side.

Wells said the city has been working on the project for years and spent 18 months negotiating with Lawton Public Schools to secure the right of way needed for the project while giving the district the property it needs for bus stops.