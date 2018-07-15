Planning commission gives OK to warehouse

A warehouse facility planned in east Lawton got a recommendation from the City Planning Commission last week, but with a more restrictive zoning than applicants originally sought.

The proposal for what is now a 1.755-acre residentially-zoned tract at 615 NE Flower Mound Road would allow construction of Uptown Storage, a mini-warehouse facility to be located on the east side of the east Lawton arterial, adjacent to the Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park.