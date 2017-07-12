Plan would add to safety at tech center

An engineering service contract to harden Great Plains Technology Center's south hall in building 100 was approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night.

The board approved the contract after a presentation by Jung Engineering explaining how the hall would be hardened to meet FEMA's F-5 Safe Room standards. The cost of engineering services is not to exceed $30,000.

"Our goal is to let a contract to harden the south hall within the next 90 days," Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney said. "Hopefully, construction will start in June or July when we have fewer students and fewer interruptions in instruction."

In the event of inclement weather, having a safe room in building 100 for approximately 300 people "will be good when we have something going on at Worley Hall or in the auditorium," said Glen Boyer, Director of Marketing and Communication.

Frederick open house

A Holiday Open House is being planned from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Great Plains Frederick campus, 2001 E Gladstone Ave., in Frederick.

With the construction for the new cosmetology program at Frederick campus almost complete, the public is invited to tour the area for the new program and the campus' storm shelter, said Gary Tyler, assistant superintendent at the Frederick campus.

Report on tuition costs

In response to a request from the board about how Great Plains' tuition costs stack up against the other 28 career technology centers across Oklahoma, Cindy Fruge', director of Strategic Initiatives, provided an information-only report.