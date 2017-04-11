Pig sales will take place today

Pigs have taken over the Expo Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, as a pair of pig sales will be taking place there today and Sunday.

This marks the 11th year for The Perfect Timing Pig Sale, which began in Tuttle and moved to Lawton five years ago. The sale's founder, Todd Kennedy of Tecumseh, says it was about that time that his son Blake began assuming responsibility for running the sale. He was only 16 at the time. Now he's 20 and a sophomore at Seminole State College majoring in agricultural communications with an emphasis in marketing and sales. He's also in charge of the whole sale.

Blake puts on the sale as a way of repaying his debt to people who helped him out in various ways during his livestock-showing days. The sale also helps him further his college education.

One of the consigners in today's sale was Blake's vocational agriculture teacher at Tecumseh High School. Kendall Whittington said Blake was a student of his from age 9 until he graduated.

"Blake's an interesting boy. I've never seen a kid that age be so busy as far as production of this sale. He's texting breeders, calling breeders, (doing) Facebook posts. You name it, he's done it," Whittington said.

Blake used the sale for an FFA proficiency award in the category of Ag Services. He was overall winner at the state convention and went on to compete last week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, where he was a national finalist. He's also a State Star in Agribusiness, and when he turns 21 he will try for a National Star in Agribusiness.

"Basically, he provides an opportunity for his breeders to have a place to sell, so that was a service to agriculture," Whittington said.

Whittington himself brought three Crossbred males, two barrows and a boar, to put in the sale.

Pig sales going on the same weekend in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett, Texas, were what prompted the sale's move from Tuttle to Lawton, as they were close enough for buyers to hit more than one sale.

"It's just better for the market, just from the standpoint of being able to combine more people into one location. And then the biggest difference for us happened to be the size and the scope of the town in terms of motels, restaurants and everything else. That's a big plus for us," Todd Kennedy said.

Buyers and sellers are spread out over multiple motels. Apache Casino Hotel is the host hotel, but Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn and Hampton Inn are also being utilized. The show has backing from the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"We go out and we personally hand-pick and select breeders. We've got breeders here from California to Pennsylvania and from Texas and Louisiana ... north to Iowa. Last year we sold pigs to 12 states," Todd Kennedy said.