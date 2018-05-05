Pie, cake fair looking for some competitors

Do you have mad baking skills? A can't-miss pie recipe?

The Comanche County branch of Oklahoma Home & Community Education is sponsoring a pie and cake fair May 17 and is welcoming competitors. Registration and entry for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center, 2007 NW 52nd. The event is open to the public.

The pie contest will include two categories: homemade (one crust and two crust) and semi-homemade (one crust or two crust). The one crust category will include entries for cream, fruit and nut pies; the two crust will include fruit. Crustless and other pies also will be accepted in another category.

In the cake contest, participants may enter in homemade or semi-homemade categories. Each category will include entries for one layer (9-inch by 13-inch), two layer, bundt, angel food, pound and other.