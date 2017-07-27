Phone scam heartbreak for woman

A Lawtonian told police that she gave gift cards totaling $12,000 to a man who was pretending to be her grandson in desperate need of help.

Police Officer Dane Swinford reported that a woman said she received a call on Thursday morning and the person on the other line said, "Grandma," and she replied, "(Grandson), is that you?"

The woman said the man was impersonating her grandson, who is in the military, and told her that he was "in trouble and needed help," Swinford reported. A man who identified himself as David Wiseman, a "lawyer" for her grandson, also got on the line and said he "needed $4,000 for (her grandson) to a see a judge," the woman told Swinford.

The woman said Wiseman told her to go to Target and buy four $1,000 gift cards, and after doing so, the woman gave the card and PIN numbers to Wiseman over the phone, Swinford reported. Wiseman called her again on Friday, telling her that he needed $3,800 more and that she should buy four additional $1,000 Target gift cards; the woman complied and gave the card information to Wiseman, the report states.

The woman told Swinford that Wiseman called her once more and said that her grandson incorrectly copied the gift card information so he would need an additional $4,000 but the woman told Wiseman that she "reached the limit on her credit card," Swinford reported.

In response, Wiseman said Target accepts cash payments, so the woman withdrew $4,000 cash from a joint checking account and purchased four more $1,000 gift cards from Target and gave the information to Wiseman, the woman told Swinford.

The report does not say at what point she realized she was the victim of a scam.

A 37-year-old Lawton woman has been charged with child neglect after police say they found her family living without running water and surrounded by filth.

Veola M. Sullivan of 1503 NW Arlington failed to provide adequate sanitation, hygiene and care of four children who are under age 15, according to the charge filed in Comanche County District Court.

According to an affidavit filed in court, police received a call about Sullivan's house not having running running water, even though children live there. Two e officers arrived at the house on Friday and spoke with Sullivan, who confirmed that she did not have running water and that two of her children were in the house, while the other two were at a neighbor's house.

Sullivan, who had "insect bites all over her legs," has prior child endangerment convictions in Kansas, the affidavit states. After inspecting her house, officers took Sullivan into custody.