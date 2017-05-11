In-person voting begins Thursday

In-person absentee voting for the upcoming special $99.5 million school bond election will take place Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Previously registered voters may cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday or Friday at the Comanche County Courthouse, Room 206, 315 SW 5th Street.

Friday is Veteran's Day, so all the other offices in the courthouse will be closed, but voting will still take place, said Amy Sims, Comanche County Election Board secretary.Those voting Friday should enter on the west side or from 5th Street side of the building, which will be the only entrance open that day.

Those voting either day will have to go through the metal detector (and are) advised to leave pocket knives in their vehicle.

Voters will receive the 200 word ballot that sums up the six separate propositions in the resolution. Also available to each voter will be an addendum listing those separate propositions and the amount of funding for each of the projects in the $99.5 million bond.

The bond wording is limited by law.

"On any proposition that comes up for vote by the electorate, there is only room for 200 words. The proposition normally has more information that may or may not be available as an addendum," Sims said.

Voters also have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to request an absentee ballot from the County Election Board by filling out an application picked up at the Election Board office or by filing out an online request at www.comanchecounty.us.