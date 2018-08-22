In-person absentee voting begins Thursday for residents who want to vote early in the Aug. 28 primary runoffs and City of Lawton elections for mayor and Wards 1 and 2 City Council representative.

Early voting is set from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C; and Connection Church, 13 Windy Road, Elgin. Connection Church is open for those voting in county, state and federal elections. Voters must present photo identification or their voter's registration cards to cast ballots. A voter does not have to cite a reason for voting in-person absentee, but must sign an affidavit pledging he will not vote at his precinct on election day.