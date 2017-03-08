People, pups may audition for parts in local public service video

The City of Lawton's stormwater division will hold auditions today for two roles in a public service video to be filmed Aug. 8.

Auditions will be held from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. at the Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park, 3200 W. Lee.

The commercial is designed to educate people that pet waste left on the ground can be harmful to the water quality in Lawton creeks.

Roles to be filled include a news anchor, an on-camera speaking part that is a male of any ethnic background, between the ages of 25-50. Actors must memorize their script prior to auditioning and be dressed in professional attire. The second, non-speaking role will be a pet owner, male or female, of any ethnic background, between the ages of 18-80. They must own a well-groomed, non-aggressive dog that is current on all vaccinations.

Residents who audition will be expected to sign waivers on site, prior to auditioning, as well as present City of Lawton pet license/dog registration with accompanying dogs, which must be kept on leashes.