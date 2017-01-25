Pedestrian bridge decision on hold

The City Council has put a temporary hold on a proposal to use Capital Improvements Program funding to pay for Lawton's share of a pedestrian bridge that would span Interstate 44.

Council members agreed Tuesday to accept the proposal from Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner to table a decision for two weeks, after Tanner said he had questions about the idea of building a pedestrian bridge on East Gore Boulevard to span Interstate 44. Council members suggested the bridge in December 2015 as the solution to a problem that the full board said must be resolved: pedestrians who walk across the interstate, often to get to the Comanche Nation Casino on the east side of the area.

At the time, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson said the idea was a response to the third pedestrian death in two years along that one-half mile stretch of interstate near the East Gore Boulevard exit. Jackson had said pedestrians would continue to cross the interstate unless the city took steps to prevent it, but previous discussions about preventing access by erecting a fence had met with opposition. City officials said they had explored several options, including fencing to keep pedestrians off the interstate, a pedestrian crossover and a sidewalk on the south side of the existing Gore Boulevard bridge.

Noting the expense of the pedestrian walkway option, city administrators said they could seek grant funding. Council members directed city staff to submit the idea to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, noting that while that agency had agreed to the city's proposals of restricting pedestrian traffic, it hadn't committed any funding. But in early October 2016, ODOT notified the city it had been awarded $700,000 in transportation alternative funding for what it called the East Gore Boulevard/I-44 pedestrian bridge, a project city staff has estimated at $1.3 million.

But, ODOT also is requiring the city to provide $600,000 in matching funds as its share of the project cost. City administrators said Lawton could take its share from unencumbered funds in the 2012 Capital Improvements Program, money remaining in a program that hasn't been allocated to other projects.

Council members say there is enough funding to cover the city's portion of the pedestrian bridge, which they say will provide a safer alternative to residents who want to walk from one side of the interstate to another, as well as those who must cross the bridge when they walk along East Gore Boulevard.

Tanner said while ODOT has committed $700,000 help build "a much needed pedestrian bridge," residents still have questions about the city's participation in the project.