Parents, guardians encouraged to attend 'Educated Plans for Your Children' forum

Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the meeting "Educated Plans for Your Children" presented by the Indian Education Program of Lawton Public Schools.

The discussion will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the John Shoemaker Education Center, 753 Fort Sill Boulevard.

The tribal consultation meeting is a part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in 2015.

For more information about the discussion, contact Pam Fodder, coordinator of Indian education, at (580) 215-0255, ext. 2310.