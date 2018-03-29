Painfully realistic

Wherever there's a mass casualty exercise with death and destruction on all sides, you're sure to find moulage artists.

They are the ones who furnish the realistic-looking blood and gore. Palette in hand, they brush on generous amounts of silicone to simulate horrific wounds. They apply hairspray to make the artificial blood look dark and burnt.

That's the specialty of locally owned and operated Rosa Family Moulage. It consists of a husband and wife, Juan and Lydia Rosa, and their 27-year-old son, Michael.

Juan and Lydia both work for Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill. As an optometrist in Vessey Hall, Juan provides eye exams for newly arrived soldiers of the 95th Adjutant General (Reception) Battalion. Lydia is a medical support assistant in both the Fires Clinic and the Advanced Individual Training Clinic at Reynolds itself.

Many years ago, they were volunteering with the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps and one of their friends there asked them if they wanted to learn to do moulage. So, with funding from the Corps and Reynolds, they went to Blood and Guts University in Nevada. (That's a real thing, by the way.)

"We went for a week to train, and then when we came back we were moulage artists for Fort Sill and EMSA (Emergency Medical Services Authority) and (the Medical Reserve Corps)," Lydia said.

They began in 2007 as part of a team of 23 people. Since then they've been going all over the state. They've also worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Michael did not attend the course with his parents, but they showed him how to do it after they got back. He helps them when he can, and he was able to get a day off from his job at Lawton Kia to do that on Wednesday.

"It's lots of fun. It's my favorite," Lydia said of the family sideline.

The Rosas applied their artistry to assorted volunteers from Cameron University and the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps for an exercise at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Lydia also had the enjoyable task of hosing down four volunteers with water and food coloring to simulate a fuel spill. These four would later go to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center for simulated decontamination procedures.

Rebecca Villa-Winsett, the medical controller/evaluator for the exercise, said a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Homeland Security paid for all the moulage artists and eye and ear protection used in the exercise.

This was the fourth time in 12 years that the Rosas have worked the airport exercise here, according to Archie Campbell, airport security coordinator.

Campbell said Wednesday's exercise mimics an American Airlines flight a few years ago. The turbine discs of the 737's right starboard engine malfunctioned and exploded on takeoff rollout, causing the engine to catch fire. The plane came to an emergency stop. Its right wing was on fire. Fire trucks responded and passengers were evacuated. Evacuation slides were deployed on both sides of the plane. Because passengers1 were exiting on the same side where the flames were, some were burned.