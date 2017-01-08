Pace of talks troubles Lawton police union

Lawton police officers are continuing contract talks with the City of Lawton and, while there have been hints of impasse, that decision has not been made, police union officials said.

Police officers are working under the terms of last year's contract until a new one is negotiated and approved, a decision the City Council made May 24 when it voted to extend the provisions in what was then the existing police and fire contracts until new ones were hammered out by city and union representatives. But the council also specifically excluded step (or merit) pay increases and sick leave payouts, as well as incentives paid to police officers and firefighters through the 2015 Sales Tax Extension. The provisions were linked to contract talks by the council.

Lt. Brian Shotts, vice president for Local 24, said while impasse (which means contract talks are suspended and submitted to arbitration) has been mentioned, the union isn't ready to go that route and talks still are under way. But members are angry over the pace of city contract talks and city decisions, including suspension of the pay incentives.

Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley, who serves on the city's negotiating team, confirmed Monday that talks are continuing, but couldn't make any additional comments. Traditionally, city administrators do not comment on contracts until they are approved by the council.

Contract negotiations began in early spring but haven't occurred in recent weeks because of scheduling conflicts, both sides said.

Shotts said the city's last offer gave city police a lower offer than that offered to the fire union. But the larger issue is the fact that the city suspended the incentives to be paid through the sales tax program, the same funding source for the public safety facility that is expected to break ground on Railroad Street by the end of summer.

"People voted on that CIP," Shotts said, adding that when it comes time to give pay raises "the city fights with us."

He said police officers actually have voiced several problems with the CIP.

The money in that program was allocated to police and fire for pay raises for new officers/firefighters and incentives for veterans, but Shotts said union members have questioned the equity of the provision. The money allocated to salaries is split evenly between police and fire, even though there are more police officers than firefighters. And the argument highlights what salary analysis has shown for the two groups: while Lawton firefighter salaries are 5 percent lower than the state average, police salaries are 19 percent lower.

Shotts said police officers also are concerned by the fact that any sales tax extension money that is left over at the end of the fiscal year is to be transferred to the city's emergency fund, sparking officer concerns that a contract won't be worked out in time for police to receive their incentives for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

He said police also complain about the contract process, saying negotiators are always told there is no funding for salaries because city administrators settle departmental budgets first, then determine salaries. Police officers have been especially vocal in recent weeks about the fact the city had the money to add two administrative positions, opened a new fire station and plan to build a second one, but have no money for pay raises in the 2017-2018 year.