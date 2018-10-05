Outgoing chief of staff feted at ceremony

Outgoing Fort Sill Chief of Staff Col. Todd Wasmund and his wife Tracy were feted at a retreat ceremony here Wednesday as they get ready for their next Army adventure with 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan.

Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, presented Wasmund with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service, selfless dedication to soldiers and mission accomplished. Tracy Wasmund received the Order of the Red Legacy for her selfless service, commitment to excellence and dedication.

Staff Sgt. Chris Maracinni, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Artillery Half Section, presented Tracy Wasmund with a bouquet of flowers. Sgt. Eric Medrano of the Half Section presented the colonel a canister representing the retreat round fired in his honor at the ceremony.

The Wasmunds arrived here in July 2017 from Fort Stewart, Ga., and spent a very busy 10 months at Fort Sill.

"As you know, the Fires Center of Excellence is leading the growth of Fires for both field artillery and air and missile defense, two of the top priorities for the Secretary of the Army and the Chief of Staff," Wasmund said.

Wasmund said after the ceremony that he and his wife are saddened to be leaving the community.

"Coming to Fort Sill was really a dream come true for us. Our assignment here was something very special. This community is remarkable, and we're really saddened to be leaving it," he said.

Wasmund has spent 27 years in the Army, and this was the couple's third assignment at Fort Sill. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1991 and came to Fort Sill that same year for Field Artillery Officer Basic Course.

As a captain, Wasmund had two battery commands here. The first was Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery (FA), a One Station Unit Training battery that covered both combat basic and advanced individual training for cannon crewmembers. The second was Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion, 18th FA, a Paladin howitzer unit with 75th FA Brigade, 3rd Armored Corps Artillery. He subsequently commanded 1st Battalion, 17th FA (Paladin), 75th FA Brigade.

More recently, he served as director of strategic communications at the Fires Center of Excellence. His resume includes a stint as an assistant professor of economics at West Point.

Shoffner noted that Wasmund also served as a Division Chief on the Joint Staff.

"If someone serves on the Joint Staff as a lieutenant colonel or colonel, that's an indication that the Army has big plans for them," the general said.