Other projects are under construction as part of CIP

Other projects under construction as part of Lawton's Capital Improvements Programs are:

• Waterline relocation as part of the Interstate 44 interchange upgrade: The city has installed 3,000 feet of 14-inch waterline as part of a project to relocate a waterline that would interfere with plans by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to create a "cloverleaf" exchange for I-44 at Rogers Lane. City officials said the waterline is installed, bacterial testing has been completed and the work crew is cleaning up the right of way. The project will be complete in several weeks.

• Northwest 2nd Street: T&G Construction is nearing completion on a project to rebuild the downtown arterial between Northwest Ferris and Northwest Columbia avenues, with a complete revision to the Northwest Ferris/Northwest 2nd intersection to add turning lanes. The final touches on the intersection, to include operational traffic signal lights, should be completed this week and the contractor is completing beautification work associated with the project. The $3.3 million project will be formally dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 1.

• Splash pad: RJR Enterprises is expected to begin construction May 1 on a splash pad/spray park to be built adjacent to Playground in the Park on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park. Material is on order for the $458,544 project and the contractor is mobilizing his workforce for a project that is expected to be completed in time for the July Freedom Festival.

• East Gore Boulevard sidewalk: Excavation and construction has begun on a $142,635 project to build a sidewalk on the south side of East Gore Boulevard linking residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center and their families to nearby businesses. The sidewalk is being built between Flower Mound Road and Lucky Lane (the entrance to the Apache Hotel Casino), with a second phase to add a sidewalk on the north side of East Gore Boulevard between Lucky Lane and Northeast 15th Street. A fundraising project selling engraved bricks is helping to defray the cost of the work, city officials said.