Operation Finally Home to dedicate house Friday

Operation Finally Home will dedicate the custom, mortgage-free home made for the family of retired Army Sgt. Tomas Garcia Jr. at a ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The ceremony will be at 5415 SW Trevor Circle, just off the intersection of Southwest 52nd Street and Bishop Road. Supporters of the project will join in welcoming the Garcia family to their new home.

Major construction has been completed, and the builders are busy wrapping up finish work before tackling the punch list, according to Brandi Whatley, a vice president at City National Bank.

The Garcia family was selected to receive the home after a long and careful vetting process. The sergeant served two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On March 30, 2006, he was not only injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) but also was struck in the forehead by a bullet that fractured his skull.

He was honorably discharged from the military in 2007 after continued suffering from a left knee sprain, right knee osteoarthritis, lumbar spine sprain, traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. His awards include the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Combat Action Badge, National Defense Service Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.

Garcia now works as a TADSS (Training, Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations) instructor for the Army. He has continued to play an active role in helping others through his participation in Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart he's currently senior vice commander and the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors. The latter is run by veterans who help wounded warriors, Special Forces personnel and prisoners of war of any era. They take the warriors on fishing and hunting trips or family events to help them with their PTSD issues.