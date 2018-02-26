Old Y finds new life as Safe Haven

A Safe Haven shelter is just the last component in a community-based service aimed at getting homeless veterans off the streets.

So said Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, when he addressed members of the Soldier Family Council, an arm of the Association of the United States Army's Fires Chapter.

The council had a session Monday to mount a plan for how it will turn the old Armed Services YMCA at Southwest 4th Street and B Avenue into a Safe Haven.

The council has been working on the project for about three years, according to council chairman Nate Slate.

James Taylor, program manager for the Lawton office of Oklahoma Works, said the Safe Haven concept started in New York City and has spread across the nation.

The Continuum of Care's initial application for the building has been approved, but it is a two-part process, Jackson explained. The agency now has a suspense date of March 26 for providing supporting documentation for the financial plan that was submitted with the initial application.