Old Vaska theater to close or will it?

Today is a somber day indeed, dear readers. Reporters at The Lawton Constitution have learned, through news tips and social media postings, that a beloved Lawton establishment is shuttering its doors. According to a Facebook post from April 1, the Vaska Theatre has given up the ghost.

Hold on. I have breaking news. As it turns out you shouldn't believe everything you read on social media, particularly on the first day of April. That's right, dear readers, the Vaska is remaining open for the foreseeable future. No need to sound the klaxons or march on City Hall though you could always go catch a Friday flick if you're afraid of losing this local treasure.

Justin Hackney, the theater's owner, posted the "fake news" in the spirit of April Fools' Day.

"I love to have fun, I like to joke around. Not too long ago we posted a Tide pod joke in the spirit of all that nonsense of a challenge," Hackney said.

Hackney is not new to this particular rumor, he's been hearing rumors of the Vaska's imminent demise since he began working at the theater 15 years ago.

"If we were closing I would give people a heads up. They could expect a long, serious post and I'm sure there would likely be media stories to follow that," Hackney said.