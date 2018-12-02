Okla. soldier coming home

An Oklahoma service member's remains will return to his home state on Wednesday and be laid to rest at the Fort Sill National Cemetery on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Gady Bensinger Jr. of Oklahoma City was born on Feb. 16, 1925. He was a decorated veteran of World War II, serving three years in the South Pacific. In Korea, he served as an Army cook with Company D, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion (ECB), 2nd Infantry Division. He was taken prisoner of war while fighting the enemy near Kunu-ri, North Korea, on Dec. 1, 1950, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He reportedly died of malnutrition, exposure and dysentery in a prison camp at Hoboing, North Korea, on Jan. 19, 1951.

Until last year, Bensinger was presumed dead but listed as missing in action. His remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on July 25, 2017. His name is permanently engraved in the Korean War "Courts of the Missing" at the Honolulu memorial.

For his leadership and valor, Bensinger was awarded the Bronze Star, the Prisoner of War Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, the Republic of Korea War Service Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

He is survived by one son, who was 3 years old at the time of his father's death.