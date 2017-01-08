ODEQ to hold water regs meeting

The City of Lawton will play host to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) Wednesday to allow residents input on proposed revisions of state water regulations.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue. The meeting, one of three ODEQ is planning across Oklahoma this week, is open to the public.

ODEQ officials say they will be looking at changes in four water-related chapters of state law: public water supply construction standards (Chapter 626), public water supply operation (Chapter 631), aquifer storage and recovery (Chapter 653) and rules of practice and procedure (Chapter 4).

While Lawton has an interest in any public water supply standards, city staff members are keenly interested in discussions about aquifer storage and recovery and have made that a topic of recent supplemental water supply analysis. Afsaneh Jabbar, director of water/wastewater for the City of Lawton, has expressed interest in a plan to capture runoff from rains and store that water in aquifers for future use, in effect turning aquifers into underground storage tanks.

But there are problems with that process.

Jabbar said that as groundwater flows from recharge areas downstream, it picks up minerals and other materials. The concentration of some fluoride, sodium, iron and total dissolved solids increases to a point that it is greater than levels mandated by drinking water standards. She said treatment of groundwater by available technologies could increase the cost of production substantially.