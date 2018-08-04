OBN to host public forum on state's drug problem

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) will host a public forum Thursday to discuss the diagnosis and prescriptions for tackling the state's drug problems.

The public invited to attend the Public Forum on Current Oklahoma Drug Threats at 6 p.m. in Room 701, Building 700, Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee. The event is expected to last a little longer than an hour.

The forum is designed to keep citizens better informed about the current and emerging drug issues that directly impact families, schools, businesses and communities, said OBN Director John Scully.

"Our agency has developed a comprehensive Drug Threat Assessment that highlights the current climate of narcotic trafficking, manufacturing, and abuse in Oklahoma," Scully said. "This includes specific trends involving the opioid crisis and heroin abuse, methamphetamine importation and rise in meth overdoses, and emerging patterns with cocaine and marijuana."

Mark Woodward, OBN public information/education officer/legislative liaison, said the forum is part of the agency's efforts to go across the state and meet with communities to discuss current drug trends and threats. Each year, the agency conducts an assessment of the state of drug activity that it compiles into a report. That information is shared annually during the statewide forum trek and provides a unique insight into drug trends. It adds to that information by allowing members of the audience to ask and have questions answered, he said.

"The most important part is the questions and answers at the end," Woodward said. "I encourage people to ask questions."

The forum is part of the OBN's effort to provide a thorough drug threat assessment and share trends from the frontlines with Oklahomans. Woodward cited the ongoing battle against meth as an example. Although home and mobile meth labs have decreased exponentially over the past few years, the drug maintains its death grip for many by virtue of smuggling across the borders. Mexico and China have emerged in that underworld, he said.

"Yes, labs are down," Woodward said, "but meth is still one of our number one killers. It finds its ways into communities."

The forum offers the public opportunity to learn what the agency is doing to combat illicit drugs while also encouraging citizens to do their share "We need the public invested in crime prevention," Woodward said. This includes prescription drug abuse. He said there are ways citizens can do their part by disposing of old drugs through disposal boxes located at the police station, as an example.