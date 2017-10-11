NPR journalist speaks at Cameron

Many important issues could be pointed to as the country's biggest social justice problems now that will affect the future, but journalist and author Michelle Norris said, "Based on what I see right now in America ... education is a basic right in America that we have taken for granted and we ought not take for granted."

Looking at four Cameron University college students at a press conference after speaking to a roomful of Cameron students as part of the university's triennial Academic Festival, "Festival X: American Identities in the 21st Century," Norris said that coming to a university like this is a "pipe dream" for many students across the country.

The under-funded, under-resourced, unmaintained schools across the United States tell those students "you are not important," she said. "It sounds like such a fundamental thing. But we've got to get that right. We can't make a lie of the promise that America is the 'land of opportunity' so that we (will remain) competitive internationally in this country. And so that we give those students and America as a whole, the future it deserves."

Norris, a former National Public Radio correspondent, served as co-host for NPR's "All Things Considered" beginning in 2002. During a sabbatical from the program during the 2012 presidential election, she developed "The Race Card Project" which encourages people to condense their experiences, observances and thoughts about race and identify in just six words. She, along with her collaborators, won a Peabody Award for the project in 2014. Author of "The Grace of Silence: A Memoir" which was called one of the best books of 2010 by The Christian Science Monitor the book focuses on how the United States talks about race after President Barack Obama was elected and explores her own family's legacy. Norris now travels the U.S. and used the project and her book to spark conversations with students about the history of race relations in the U.S.

During her two lectures at Cameron on Thursday an early one for students and an evening lecture for the public along with a press conference, she spoke about the value of self-education and curiosity, about the attacks on journalism, learning about other people's stories and experiences and finding a way to interact civilly with others even if you don't agree with them.

Importance of self-education

Self-education and curiosity was a part of Norris' life from the beginning and probably the root of her love of journalism.

"I grew up in a family that required that you bring a certain degree of curiosity and intellect to the dining room table every night," she said.

Neither of her parents went to college, but that didn't stop them from learning everything they could.

"The laws and the customs of this great nation at that time didn't create a pathway for (my father) to go to college, but he was probably the smartest person I ever have known ... and my mother was wicked smart too," she said. "They learned how to fill their lives and their brains every way possible with knowledge."

Where her dad grew up in Birmingham, Ala., blacks were not allowed to use the public library.