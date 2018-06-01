Nice weather greets livestock exhibitors here

Maybe there wasn't enough bad weather to go around.

While the Northeast was experiencing a "bomb cyclone" with up to 16 inches of snow in South Jersey and wind gusts up to 70 mph in Massachusetts, it was a balmy 58 degrees F with a wind speed of 3 mph in Lawton.

Somebody up there must have forgotten the sixth annual Great Plains Winter National Pig, Lamb & Goat Show was going on this weekend, because its exhibitors never had it so good.

By mid-afternoon, Elena Santiago, 14, of Frederick was at the wash rack inside the Expo Building hosing down her 110-pound, 7-month-old breeding doe goat. That was the middle one of the three that she brought. The youngest was between 5 and 6 months and weighed 70, while the oldest, at 9 months, tipped the scales at 120.

She said she's been showing Boer goats for five years now and this is her second year to participate in the Great Plains Winter National.

The breeding doe goat show was introduced at last year's show. The night before, Southwest Oklahoma was socked by strong winds, limited visibility and anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of snow.

"We were hesitating to come, but we still came, and we did good," said Elena, who won a first, a second and a third in the weight brackets in which her doe goats fell.

She's the only one from Frederick who shows goats.

"I think they smell better ,.. And they're so sassy, and then they have their days when they're rude or just like mad. They're just so moody," she said. "They like to eat hay, alfalfa. Then their feed. And then we'll just let them out in the pasture so they can go eat some grass."

She's been going to jackpot with her three doe goats and has fared well so far. She decided to come to this one because it was close to home, fun and she would get to see her friends from Elgin and Stillwater.

As a freshman at Frederick High School, this is her first year to be a member of Frederick FFA. She won't officially be a Greenhand until the chapter has its end-of-year banquet. She is the daughter of Alma and Oscar Juanez of Frederick.

There was also a sheep show going on here Friday evening, and brother and sister Morgan and Maci McCorkle and their cousin, Tanner Holland, drove over from Snyder to be a part of it. Morgan is 10 and in fourth grade. Maci is 13 and a seventh-grader. Tanner, 15, is in eighth.

Their four lambs, all of them wethers, were freshly shorn and clad in brightly colored underblankets some from Atwoods, others from the Oklahoma Youth Expo to keep them warm. Morgan's was a Cross and Maci's a Speckle, both about 6 months old. Tanner was showing a Natural of about the same age and a Hampshire closer to 9 months old.

Maci said she came to the 2016 Great Plains Winter National, but just to watch.

"The year before last was my first year of showing, so I was trying to get the hang of it," Maci said. They didn't make it to the 2017 show.