New Year's holiday to close offices

Most City of Lawton and other governmental entity offices will be closed Monday for the New Year's holiday.

Monday will be the City of Lawton's traditional holiday because New Year's Day falls on Sunday this year. That means only essential city services will be open. Trash collection routes will not be run, and the city landfill, revenue services department and Lawton Public Library will be closed. Normal city operations will resume Tuesday.

The city animal shelter will be closed Tuesday, because it normally is closed on Monday. Normal hours will resume Wednesday.

In addition, LATS, the city's mass transit system, will not run its fixed routes Monday. Normal service will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday, with the Comanche County Commissioners meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 office at 1004 SW B has been closed since last week and will reopen Tuesday for normal business hours.

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will close at 1 p.m. Saturday and will be closed New Year's Day, before reopening Monday. Hiking trails and picnic areas will remain open every day from dawn to dusk and the gates to Doris Campground will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Stephens County Courthouse will be closed Monday. City of Duncan offices will be open from 7 a.m.-noon Friday, and will reopen Monday.

Cotton County Courthouse and City of Walters offices will be closed Monday and open for normal hours on Tuesday.

Geronimo City Hall will be closed Monday and open for normal hours on Tuesday.

In Caddo County, the courthouse and City of Anadarko offices will be closed Monday, with normal hours to resume Tuesday.