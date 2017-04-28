New van enhances crime scene capabilities

The Lawton Police Department is ready to roll with a brand new crime scene van equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and storage capacity.

The van will be used by the two crime scene investigators for the department, Detective Jeremy Walker and Detective Rick McCollister.

"We have so many capabilities with this new van," Walker said. "We have more up-to-date equipment, and it's all in one unit. We can work inside this vehicle several days at a time."

"The generator on board is a 7-Kilowatt, which means that it's very powerful and can run lights for a crime scene when we need them," McCollister said. "This one is much quieter than the one in the old van. It can run in a neighborhood and not wake everyone up in the process."

The van was purchased for about $100,000 and was bought through the police department budget. There is a siren capability but the vehicle is not equipped with emergency lights like an ambulance.