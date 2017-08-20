New textbooks a novel experience for many LPS high schoolers

Lawton High School seniors Naomi Lapp and Myron Moss, who have attended Lawton Public Schools since first grade, have never been handed a new textbook at the beginning of a school year until this year.

On Friday morning, the Lawton High seniors in teacher Jennifer Keller's English literature class opened the new English Language Arts Collections textbooks for the very first time. Lapp and Moss immediately noticed differences from their old 1990s-era textbooks.

"I saw a section about women and I was like 'whoa,'" Lapp said. "There is something about women in here, something written by a girl. That is very rare."

Moss, who immediately noticed that different races and cultures reflecting today's diversity were part of the new textbook, also mentioned the addition of women in the book and the amazing fact it was actually a new book.

"Most books, they don't (have women in them) at all, except for some history books," he said. "New books are a rarity. It is like a rare species."

Since school started Aug.11, this scene has been repeated or will soon be repeated in every classroom, in every grade, across the district because new ELA textbooks have been distributed. Money made available from the 2014 school bond allowed committees of elementary, middle and high school educators, including Language Arts and Foreign Language Department Chair Keller, to review possible textbook choices for each grade during the 2016-2017 school year, said Megan Veldhuiven, LPS Grant and STEM coordinator.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's textbooks turned out to be the choice, with "Big Day" for pre-kindergarten, the Journeys series for elementary students and the Collections series for middle and high school selected and ordered. Each class received sets of 25 textbooks along with access to e-books and online teacher guides.

The new textbooks will increase "rigor and (are) relevant to their lives," Veldhuiven said. The best thing is "our staff got to tell us really what they wanted."

The selection of the Collections series by the high school representatives wasn't in question once the committee reviewed all choices, Keller said. "Other (textbooks) didn't even come close."

Collections connect and are relevant

In response to the question of why a new ELA textbook is even needed, Keller said, that the textbook is pertinent to what is going on today.

There "is a danger of a single story, the old single story, the old canon (or previously established principles or rules) written by a certain group of people with one vision of the world," she said. This textbook "gets away from that single story and we get authors telling the second, the third, the fourth story. These are authors who are not usually studied because they are not in the canon, because they are new and minority."

It is important for students to see themselves in what they read, Keller said.

"We are a minority-majority school. ... They are going to get to see in this literature a vision that fits their life. They get to see their story on the page. They get an author that portrays them the way they see themselves," she said.

This textbook is inclusive rather then exclusive.

"It is nice to have different cultures. (In the old book) there were no different cultures except for old English," Lapp said.

While the entire class leafed through their new books, Keller gave them an overview of why Collections was chosen.

"We specifically chose it because it is grouped by theme. It contains themes that we believe are interesting and pertinent to you," she said, explaining that unlike other English textbooks, the contents aren't in chronological order. "You know with your old textbooks, a common complaint about them is that they are focused on the canon of the 'dead white guys' and that doesn't feel as personal to you, doesn't feel as up-to-date."