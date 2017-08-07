New splash pad will open today

Lawton children small and big will have the chance to play in the water today courtesy of the city's new splash pad.

The new water feature in Elmer Thomas Park will have its official grand opening at 10 a.m. today at its location on the east side of the park, near Playground in the Park. The opening will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and comments from Mayor Fred Fitch, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna.

The 3,500-square-foot facility boasts of 13 above-ground water features and 15 ground spray nozzles, city officials said. Those features were designed to be activated by the children playing in the park, as a water-saving measure, and water to the facility will be turned off when the park closes each evening. Those water features also are divided into three sectors toddler, family and action to keep smaller visitors safe.

In addition, the complex has six canopy shaded areas and 14 picnic tables, and 35,000 square feet of grass areas and community space contained within a fence. The complex also has 18 trees, additional ground cover, two flower beds and a bronze sculpture at the entryway, provided by the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.

The splash pad was created for children and children had a hand in design. Billy Tramel, the city engineer who was the project's design engineer, said the third-grade students of April Wawryk's 2015-16 class at St. Mary's Catholic School helped in part of the design as a STEM project.