New pitch sparks excitement at Lawton Cricket Club

The Lawton Cricket Club now has a pitch to call its own.

Two years after the club's formation, it now has its own official play area where it can host "home" games in a regional league. M. Afzal, president of the Lawton Cricket Club, said an increase in local interest in the sport is thrilling. Now that league games will be played in Lawton, he expects it will grow even more.

"It's pretty exciting what we have here," he said. "There's so many people from different countries interested in playing cricket here."

The McMahon Cricket Ground, located at 3190 W. Lee Blvd., behind the McMahon Dog Park, will be dedicated Saturday during a game against the Mighty Cricket Club from Oklahoma City. The match will begin at 10:15 a.m., but will pause at 12:05 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony and team introduction. Jerry Ihler, city manager; Mayor Fred Fitch; and Johnny Owens, Comanche County commissioner are expected to be in attendance.

After two years of meetings, discussions and propositions, Afzal can't believe this is a reality.

"You have no idea," he said. "My feeling, it's like more than $1 million. We've never had a place to play or practice for our league before. We do now."

One might not recognize the cricket ground at first glance. There's still more work to be done, but the most important aspect of the game the pitch has been completed. The 22-yard-long, 10-foot-wide carpeted pitch sits in the middle of the grassy field that once hosted various soccer games. The City of Lawton dug down 2 feet and then filled it in with concrete. Afzal's club then covered it with a cricket pitch carpet and painted the necessary markings for the game. Posts that mark the distance of play in the field surrounding the pitch will be added later. Benches were brought out to the field to give fans a place to sit. There's not much seating room, but that's another thing Afzal hopes to address later.

"Before, we did not have any seats available and that was a problem," he said. "We have some now."