New Juvenile Bureau director stresses respect, patience

That's one of the qualities Comanche County Juvenile Bureau Director Brenda Myers says is needed in her line of work.

"You have to remember that they are minors. They're kids. And you have to work with them," the newly appointed bureau chief said in an interview Tuesday.

"It's a very different population from an adult. You can give an adult instructions like, 'you messed up, here's what you have to do, period. Do it.' With kids, I learned the hard way that you have to give them a little bit more time. You have to be a little bit more motherly or parent-like, as opposed to just barking orders at them," she advised.

Myers said she will never forget one young man she encountered when she first started working for the bureau. He had been given eight hours of community service to perform. She was young, unmarried and trying to be a tough probation officer.

"I would just bark at him constantly. 'You need to do your eight hours.' And I think a month later he still had not done them. And so he would constantly be in my office, because I'd drag him in here and be like, 'why aren't you getting this done?' And finally one day I said, 'Please, would you just do your community service hours?' And within two days he had them done.

"And so when he came in I said, 'Why could we not have done this four weeks ago?' And he said, 'Well, you finally said "please."'